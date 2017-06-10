Pages Navigation Menu

Namibian Hero Toivo Is No More – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 10, 2017


Namibian Hero Toivo Is No More
STRUGGLE icon and former Robben Island prisoner, Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, has died today. He was 93. Ya Toivo played a crucial role as a founder member of Swapo in the 1950s, in fact the main force behind the creation of OPO, the fore-runner …
