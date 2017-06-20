Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toke Makinwa helps a follower cover the cost of his school handouts

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Twitter user, @godsown99, who took to the platform to ask Nigerian celebrity OAP, Toke Makinwa for help to cover cost of his handouts as he’s already finding it hard to pay his school fees, got a surprise from the bestselling author. Toke Makinwa who replied his tweets, gave him the money he asked for and left …

The post Toke Makinwa helps a follower cover the cost of his school handouts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.