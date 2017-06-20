Pages Navigation Menu

Toke Makinwa Helps Twitter user in Need of Funds for School Materials – BellaNaija

Toke Makinwa Helps Twitter user in Need of Funds for School Materials
Media personality Toke Makinwa helped a Twitter user with funds for school materials after he reached out to her. The user @godsown99 had tweeted at Toke, asking to be supported with some money for school materials. Toke replied asking him to send his …

