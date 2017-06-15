Tolisso Eager To Win Silverware With Bayern

Corentin Tolisso is looking to win trophies with Bayern Munich and makr up for his trophyless time at Lyon.

The 22-year-old France international completed his move to Bayern Munich yesterday and could cost up to €47.5 million inclusive of bonuses.

Tolisso helped Lyon to to the Europa league semifinals and is full of ambition as he joins the Bavarian outfit.

“I am delighted to be here at Bayern and to have signed for the best team in Europe,” Tolisso told Bayern TV.

“I am very proud to have joined this club, as it has always been one of my biggest goals to join a side like this and that has come true now.

“I hope that I can achieve great things here and help the team win lots more titles. I will do all I can to win silverware with the club. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, if not the best.

“Bayern have already won so many titles, both domestically and internationally. They want to win every title and that is also my goal. Unfortunately, I did not win anything with Lyon, so for that reason I am hopeful that I can celebrate winning a few titles with Bayern.

“There was interest from other clubs, but I was determined to come here. The goals that were presented to my advisors convinced me immediately. Right from the start, I really wanted to come here, to become a better player and to win titles.”

