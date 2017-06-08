Tom Cruise Is Warming Up For The Second Top Gun With This Pilot Movie [Trailer]

Fans of jeanpants and the 80s were pretty stoked to hear that Tom Cruise is on board for a follow up to Top Gun, and he recently confirmed that the title will be Top Gun: Maverick.

That one is quite some way off, though, which is why you should warm up with American Made.

Cruise plays legendary 80s drug runner and pilot Barry Seal, with the trailer having this to say:

Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history. Based on a true story, American Made co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.

I’ve seen worse plane crashes:

This will be hitting screens in the US on September 29.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

