Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tom Cruise nearly killed himself trying to take a selfie on ‘The Mummy’ set – USA TODAY

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

Tom Cruise nearly killed himself trying to take a selfie on 'The Mummy' set
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — Tom Cruise doesn't do anything half-hearted. The fearless action icon is known for his death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies, whether he's scaling the world's tallest building in Dubai or hanging off the side of a plane
Tom Cruise on How His Character in The Mummy Is an Anti-Hero: 'He's Kind of Naughty'PEOPLE.com
Tom Cruise Acts Out Children's Mummy-Themed Scripts with Jimmy FallonHollywood Reporter
Mummy: Tom Cruise was terrified of the original filmHindustan Times
TV3.ie –Tulsa World –Just Jared –The New Paper
all 152 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.