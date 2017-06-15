Tom Thabane’s wife killed in shooting ahead of inauguration in Lesotho – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Tom Thabane's wife killed in shooting ahead of inauguration in Lesotho
Eyewitness News
It's understood the estranged wife of Prime Minister-elect Tom Thabane was one of two women shot in what seems like a random shooting. Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP. Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane · Lesotho Defence …
'Killing' of Lesotho PM Thabane's wife raises instability fears
Lesotho: New Lesotho Prime Minister's Wife Allegedly Shot
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!