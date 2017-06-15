Pages Navigation Menu

Tom Thabane’s wife killed in shooting ahead of inauguration in Lesotho – Eyewitness News

Tom Thabane's wife killed in shooting ahead of inauguration in Lesotho
It's understood the estranged wife of Prime Minister-elect Tom Thabane was one of two women shot in what seems like a random shooting. Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP. Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane · Lesotho Defence …
'Killing' of Lesotho PM Thabane's wife raises instability fearsNews24
Lesotho: New Lesotho Prime Minister's Wife Allegedly ShotAllAfrica.com

