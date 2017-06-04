Toni Kroos Hails Real Madrid’s “Unbelievable” Achievement

Toni Kroos has hailed his side for delivering an “unbelievable” achievement in the Champions League tonight.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and Marco Asensio helped Los Blancos to defeat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff, in the process making them the first side to retain the Champions League trophy.

It was also an unprecedented 12th European title for Zinedine Zidane‘s side and marked the first time that Madrid have won both La Liga and in Europe since 1958.

“Unbelievable, I didn’t expect it was possible to defend this title, because it’s so difficult to win it once, but to do it twice in a row is fantastic,” Kroos told BT Sport afterwards.

“I think to win it three times in four years, it means a lot. It means it’s not only a good team on the pitch but off the pitch as well and I’m happy to be part of that team.”

