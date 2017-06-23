Toni Payne Defends “Living Things”, 9ice’s Song That “Praises Yahoo Boys”

It’s funny how a single interview can generate a lot of heat. Few days ago, Nigerian rapper Falz The Bahd Guy was interviewed during which he called out musicians who praise Internet fraudsters in their songs cos he feels they are encouraging ills in the society. Conflicting views were all over social media concerning the …

The post Toni Payne Defends “Living Things”, 9ice’s Song That “Praises Yahoo Boys” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

