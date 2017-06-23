Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toni Payne Defends “Living Things”, 9ice’s Song That “Praises Yahoo Boys”

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It’s funny how a single interview can generate a lot of heat. Few days ago, Nigerian rapper Falz The Bahd Guy was interviewed during which he called out musicians who praise Internet fraudsters in their songs cos he feels they are encouraging ills in the society. Conflicting views were all over social media concerning the …

The post Toni Payne Defends “Living Things”, 9ice’s Song That “Praises Yahoo Boys” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.