Tonto Dikeh And Churchill’s Drama Takes A New Turn As His US Based Ex Wife Calls Him Out (Read Full Gist)

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill seems to still be legally married to his estranged wife Bimbo Coker. She has asked him, in an IG post, to sign their divorce papers so she could be free of him. She also accused him of getting married to Tonto Dikeh while still being legally married to her …

