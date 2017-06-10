Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Birthday In Style| Photos + Video

Nollywood actress, philanthropist and mother, Tonto Dikeh turned a year older yesterday and she released stunning photos to celebrate her day, which we’ve posted too. Guess what? she dropped more photos, cute video and ‘Mama King’ was breathtaking!! Checkout the cute video she shared; Source: Naijaloaded

The post Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Birthday In Style| Photos + Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

