Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Birthday In Style| Photos + Video
Nollywood actress, philanthropist and mother, Tonto Dikeh turned a year older yesterday and she released stunning photos to celebrate her day, which we’ve posted too. Guess what? she dropped more photos, cute video and ‘Mama King’ was breathtaking!! Checkout the cute video she shared; Source: Naijaloaded
The post Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Birthday In Style| Photos + Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!