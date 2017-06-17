Pages Navigation Menu

Tonto Dikeh Dresses Up As A Man To Attend Father’s Day At Her Son’s School

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is currently trending on Instagram. The tattoo-loving actress posted a video of herself playing the role of her estranged husband as she attended a father’s day celebration in her son’s school in Abuja on Friday. In the video and pictures, the mother-of-one can be seen transformed into a man with…

