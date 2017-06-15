Tonto Dikeh gushes over Lai Mohammed aboard, see fans reactions (Photo)

Controversial Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a photo she took while aboard a flight with Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed. She shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: What a great feeling to have the Hon Lai Mohammed speak about my foundation in such a passionate way. When you focus diligently on your work God …

The post Tonto Dikeh gushes over Lai Mohammed aboard, see fans reactions (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

