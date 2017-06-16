Tonto Dikeh takes acting to real life, transforms into a man for Father’s Day – TheCable
Tonto Dikeh takes acting to real life, transforms into a man for Father's Day
TheCable
To celebrate Father's Day, Tonto Dikeh tapped into her acting skills and transformed into a man for a Father's Day event at her son's school. The 32-year-old actress shared on Instagram a video depicting the Father's Day look which bears some …
