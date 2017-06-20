#TontoDikehChallenge: Nigerians begin new trend on Facebook

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh albeit unknowingly seems to have started a trend for single mothers, divorcees and women who practically are fathers to their kids. Some Nigerians on Facebook, felt the need to start a #TontoDikehChallenge coming after the actress decided to dress up like a man for her sons’ Fathers’ Day celebration in his school. “You have a …

The post #TontoDikehChallenge: Nigerians begin new trend on Facebook appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

