Too many ‘Beer Parlours’ in Anambra -Monarch cries Out

Chief Alex Onyido, the traditional ruler of Ogilisi, Idemili South Local Government in Anambra, has called for stringent measures to curtail the growing number of ‘Beer Parlours’ in the state. Onyido made the call yesterday in Awka, while speaking at the the 2017 edition of Lady Victoria Onyido quiz competition, organised by the National Drug Law […]

