Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Too Much Hunger And Poverty In Nigeria This 2017, Man Nabbed For Stealing Yam In Onitsha (Photos)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 According  to an eyewitness who shared: SpectaScope Nigeria, a man was caught today in Onitsha stealing tubers of yam.

He was paraded with the yam.Below is what SpectaScope wrote……

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

‘This man was caught this morning in Onitsha main market stealing yam tubers.

 

The post Too Much Hunger And Poverty In Nigeria This 2017, Man Nabbed For Stealing Yam In Onitsha (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.