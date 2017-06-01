Toolz brings the FIRE on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover” | Watch – BellaNaija
Toolz has got some big things happening and we are so excited for her. After launching her new show with Accelerate TV, the media personality is the latest star to feature on “The Cover“. Watch and listen as she talks love, fashion, and career.
