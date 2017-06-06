Top ten players most likely to break £100m barrier – Football365.com
|
Football365.com
|
Top ten players most likely to break £100m barrier
Football365.com
The thing with this list is that some players with a seemingly much higher value will not feature. Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti are wonderful, but have release clauses of £85million and £87.4m respectively. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!