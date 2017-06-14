Pages Navigation Menu

Torino Still Interested In Signing Manchester City Outcast Joe Hart

Torino are considering a move to sign Joe Hart on loan for a second straight season, reports Tuttosport.

The report claims PSG ‘keeper Salvatore Sirigu is Torino’s first-choice target but talks have reached an impasse.

Should they fail to resume, Torino will instead turn their attention to England international Hart.

The Man City goalkeeper spent last season on loan at the Serie A club.

“I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices,” said Hart in regards to his future.

“I’m not a kid anymore. I can’t just pack my stuff like a 17-year-old and go on loan. I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability.

“I’ve got nothing at the moment because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty.”

Hart has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs since the arrival of Ederson at Manchester City, however, the England keeper is taking his time before completing a transfer away from the Etihad Stadium after an 11-year stint with the club.

