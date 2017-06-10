Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tory-DUP deal: Ruth Davidson ‘receives assurances’ from PM over gay rights – The Guardian

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Tory-DUP deal: Ruth Davidson 'receives assurances' from PM over gay rights
The Guardian
The Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson, said: 'I wanted categoric assurances from the prime minister … on, and I received [them]. Photograph: Murdo Macleod for the Guardian. Ruth Davidson …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.