Tottenham’s Kyle Walker Gives ‘No Clues’ Where He Will Be Next Season

Kyle Walker has insisted that the ongoing speculation over his future at the club is not a distraction.

Kyle Walker earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year for his performances in helping Spurs to second in the Premier League, but he has been linked with a move away from the North London club following reports of a falling-out with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the right-back

When asked whether the speculation is a distraction, Walker told Sky Sports News: “Not at all. I mean, you know coming away from club football kind of gives you a little bit of head space.

“I am an England player now and I am fully focused on a massive game on Saturday. We need to go and get the three points.”

Asked whether he could give an indication on where he would be next season, Walker then added: “No, no indication at all.”

Walker joined Spurs in 2009 and has gone on to make 228 appearances for the club.

Pochettino preferred Kieran Trippier for some big matches towards the end of the season, including the north London derby against Arsenal and FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Impressive displays on such occasions have led to a first senior England call-up for Trippier, meaning he now stands in Walker’s way at international level as well.

‘I think it has pushed us both on as players, most definitely,’ Walker said of the competition at club level with Trippier.

‘We get the best out of each other and, even if Tripps plays or I play, we’ve said privately to each other that we will helpp each other on.

‘I don’t ever say a bad word or wish bad on him because it’s more about the team rather than individual performances.

‘We’re putting on our England shirt now and whoever gets the nod I am sure the other one will be fully behind it.

The post Tottenham’s Kyle Walker Gives ‘No Clues’ Where He Will Be Next Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

