Totti: ‘I might play on’

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Roma legend Francesco Totti discusses his future – “I’m not saying I’ve finished playing definitively”.

AS Roma’s captain Francesco Totti greets fans during a ceremony following his last match with AS Roma after the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma vs Genoa on May 28, 2017 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Italian football icon Francesco Totti retired from Serie A after 25 seasons with Roma, in the process joining a select group of ‘one-club’ players. / AFP PHOTO

The 40-year-old played his final match for the Giallorossi against Genoa on the last game of the season, and there is an offer on the table for him to become a director.

However, there has been speculation that he could keep playing, and Er Pupone hasn’t ruled-out that possibility.

“I’m going to enjoy a bit of relaxation with Ilary [Totti’s wife] and then we’ll see,” Totti told Chi.

“I’m not saying I’ve finished playing definitively.”

