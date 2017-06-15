Touching! Meet Doris Samuel Akonanya The Amputated Nollywood Actress On Set Acting Her First Movie, “Susanna” (Photos)

Amputated upcoming Nollywood actress Doris Samuel Akonanya played her first role as the ‘lead act’ in a movie “Susanna”. The actress who studied Theatre arts at Nnamdi Azikiwe university is very talented and has much to offer.

Doris lost her right leg as a teenager from an accident. In spite of this tragedy she hasn’t let it stop her from achieving her dreams of becoming a top actress. Already she can claim to have worked with Chinwe Owoh, Chinwtalu Agu and Harry B. The movie “Susanna” is her first in a leading role.

For her coming this far is testament to her mental fortitude, family support as well as her faith in God. For many people tragedy breaks their spirit but for others its builds their character.

Ride on dear …

