Tourist dies while taking selfie
An American tourist Diannarosa Alduncin Delgado has died after falling off a cliff while taking a selfie on the Greek island of Zakynthos, police have said. The 22-year-old Delgado who had dual American-Cuban citizenship, was on holiday with her boyfriend, Farid Mohsanshervin, also a U.S. citizen. According to reports, Ms Delgado was taking a photo […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!