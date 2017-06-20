Pages Navigation Menu

Tourists Are Unknowingly Eating Dog Meat in This Country -Report

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Australia, World | 0 comments

Reports from Bali, Indonesia, have it that unsuspecting tourists are being served dog meat.   It was gathered that the tourists are told that the ‘delicacy’ is “chicken satay.”   Australia’s ABC gathered that most of the canine skewers served in the area are poisoned from the cyanide which is used in killing the mammals…

