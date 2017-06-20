Tourists Are Unknowingly Eating Dog Meat in This Country -Report

Reports from Bali, Indonesia, have it that unsuspecting tourists are being served dog meat. It was gathered that the tourists are told that the ‘delicacy’ is “chicken satay.” Australia’s ABC gathered that most of the canine skewers served in the area are poisoned from the cyanide which is used in killing the mammals…

The post Tourists Are Unknowingly Eating Dog Meat in This Country -Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

