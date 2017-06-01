Toyin Aimakhu Bags The Cash As Alakada Reloaded makes N25m in 3 days

Toyin Aimakhu aka Toyin Abraham is cashing out big time from her film, ‘Alakada Reloaded’ since its cinema debut. According to reports, the movie had a ground-breaking cinema debut at the weekend as the hilarious comedy sold out in key cinemas across the country. The excited actress took to her Instagram page to thank her fans for the…

The post Toyin Aimakhu Bags The Cash As Alakada Reloaded makes N25m in 3 days appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

