Traders in China and Japan Continue to Push Bitcoin Price Higher

The past few days have been quite interesting for Bitcoin holders. With a new all-time high being set earlier today, the upward momentum is in full effect. As we would expect, Asian traders are responsible for this price increase. The rest of the world is keeping up with them pretty nicely, though. A Bitcoin price … Continue reading Traders in China and Japan Continue to Push Bitcoin Price Higher

The post Traders in China and Japan Continue to Push Bitcoin Price Higher appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

