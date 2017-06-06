Pages Navigation Menu

Traders in China and Japan Continue to Push Bitcoin Price Higher

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

The past few days have been quite interesting for Bitcoin holders. With a new all-time high being set earlier today, the upward momentum is in full effect. As we would expect, Asian traders are responsible for this price increase. The rest of the world is keeping up with them pretty nicely, though. A Bitcoin price … Continue reading Traders in China and Japan Continue to Push Bitcoin Price Higher

