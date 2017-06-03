Traditional ruler calls for the ban of Beer Parlours in Anambra State. Read full story here

The Ogidi traditional ruler in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Alex Onyido, has called on the state government to try to curb beer parlours and recreation centres in the state. Onyido, who spoke on Thursday during the fourth edition of Lady Victoria Onyido quiz competition organised by the National Drug Law …

The post Traditional ruler calls for the ban of Beer Parlours in Anambra State. Read full story here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

