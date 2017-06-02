Trafic – Gozie Ft. 2Baba

TRAFIC Is back with another sensational Hit titled GOZIE After taking a break,the Bandwagon/323 Entertainment act teams up with the legendary 2baba on his new joint produced by spellz…. GOZIE is a guaranteed banger worth every bit of attention. Enjoy! Stream On Music Plus DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

