Trafic – Gozie Ft. 2Baba
TRAFIC Is back with another sensational Hit titled GOZIE After taking a break,the Bandwagon/323 Entertainment act teams up with the legendary 2baba on his new joint produced by spellz…. GOZIE is a guaranteed banger worth every bit of attention. Enjoy! Stream On Music Plus DOWNLOAD
