Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tragic: Zookeeper’s Head Bitten By Huge Crocodile in Failed Public Stunt |Photos/Video – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Tragic: Zookeeper's Head Bitten By Huge Crocodile in Failed Public Stunt |Photos/Video
Information Nigeria
A zookeeper who placed his head inside a crocodile's mouth in a stunt saw it backfire when the reptile clamped its jaws down hard on his head. Footage shows the moment a crocodile bit a zookeeper's head before viciously thrashing him from side to side …
Zookeeper places his head inside crocodile's mouth before it clamps jaws shut in stunt gone wrongSDE Entertainment News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.