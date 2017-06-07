Trai Byers And Grace Gealey Debut Wedding Pictures One Year After Big Day – 'Empire' Fans Are Still Ecstatic

Celebrity Insider (blog)

Trai Byers became Grace Gealey's husband over a year ago, and the “Empire” costars have finally decided to debut their official wedding photos, and they are stunning. The beautiful pictures have also given birth to a series of jokes about their …



and more »