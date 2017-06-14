Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transactions at new FX window for investors/exports hit $2.2bn – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Transactions at new FX window for investors/exports hit $2.2bn
Daily Trust
ransactions at the Investors' & Exporters' (I&E) segment of the Foreign Exchange market has reached $2.2bn inception just as the Naira is set to be given further lift in the market with CBN's injection of another $418m into various segments of the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.