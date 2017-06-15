Transfer news live: Kylian Mbappe warned off Arsenal as Liverpool and Chelsea debate Dominic Solanke fee – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Transfer news live: Kylian Mbappe warned off Arsenal as Liverpool and Chelsea debate Dominic Solanke fee
The Independent
The summer transfer window is just around the corner but clubs up and down the country are already getting their business done early. Manchester United have money to spend – and have already signed Victor Lindelof for £35m – but may be forced to shell …
Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams
It's Everton's toughest ever start to a season but there's some consolation
Premier League Transfer News June 14, 2017: Mourinho Begins Clearout, Wenger Targets Three French Stars
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!