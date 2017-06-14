Pages Navigation Menu

Transformation through Words… Poet, Writer & Spoken Word Artist Titilope Sonuga is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Titilope Sonuga is an award winning poet, writer, spoken word artist and civil engineer whose work has graced stages and pages across Nigeria and internationally. She has also dabbled into acting starring as Eki in NdaniTV‘s web series Gidi Up. In 2011, she won the Canadian Authors Association‘s Emerging Writer Award for her first collection of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

