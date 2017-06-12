Transroyal Honoured for Innovation in Courier Industry

In recognition of its outstanding performance in the Nigerian courier industry, Transroyal Courier Limited was at this year’s BoICT Awards decorated with the “Best Indigenous Courier Company of the Year” award.

Transroyal offers general courier and allied service to the public at the most economically competitive terms.

Just recently, Transroyal in partnership withwww.yourpersonalshopper.com (YPS) launched an innovative platform to assist Nigerians shop thousands of international websites that do not ship to the country. A feat Mr. Ken Nwogbo, publisher and editor in-chief, Communication Week Media Limited, described as novel.

“When you consider the fact, a shopper with very own ‘virtual address’ and unique YPS ID in the United States, China, United Kingdom or Europe, Transoyal can facilitate affordable shipping from your favourite overseas brands and purchases directly to your doorstep, then it shows you the entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric gestures the firm has put into play. I think these are more and what readers saw when they voted Transroyal as the best indigenous courier company and we congratulate them,” organiser of the award, Mr. Nwogbo said.

Transroyal is notable for services such asexpress delivery, international document express, international parcels – dutiable items; provision of address verification services (KYC); domestic express – Bulk, small bulk, just in time – Regular express delivery of product & spare parts; and mail service products including occasional volume mail – letter of invitation, circulars, letters, seasonal mails, monthly Bank Statement, monthly bills etc., capital market mails – shares/bonus certificate, annual reports, share forms, dividend warrants.

In keeping to pace of trends in the market, Transroyal has ventured into e- commerce delivery: provision of courier/logistics to the company; pickup of orders/goods from the company to designated centers; delivery of orders/goods to the end customers directly from collection point; cash collection from customers with/without pos machines; all cash payments remitted to the company within 12 – 24 hours; goods – in – transit insurance and cash – in – transit insurance.

While receiving the award, the CEO of Transroyal Courier Limited, Mrs. Vivian Okeke, said: “Transroyal’s corporate objectives remain unchanged. We are passionate about setting of standards in terms of quality and efficiency in sales, operations and customer service; greatly improving on customer expectations in terms of efficiency and reliability and the provision of the most cost – effective courier guaranteed service.”

With BoICT Awards, we are even more determined to provide products and services that would be highly appreciated and accepted by the customer; striving to create wealth for the Investors to demonstrate the viability of the courier business as a profitable venture and ensure adequate security in the handling and processing of our entire customer courier products, Okeke said.

She further expressed the company’s determination to always maintain a flexible pricing policy that would be beneficial to the customer without lowering standards.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

