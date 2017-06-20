Pages Navigation Menu

Travelers Championship Field – 2017 Travelers Championship Player List

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be hosted at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut between Thursday June 22nd and Sunday June 25th. The provisional Travelers Championship field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Travelers Championship, Russell Knox, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Travelers Championship player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Travelers Championship Player List

The Travelers Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Travelers Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Thomas Aiken J.J. Henry Rob Oppenheim
Tyler Aldridge Charley Hoffman Carlos Ortiz
Robert Allenby Morgan Hoffmann Greg Owen
Abraham Ancer Tom Hoge Rod Pampling
Stuart Appleby J.B. Holmes Cameron Percy
Aaron Baddeley John Huh Tim Petrovic
Blayne Barber Billy Hurley III Martin Piller
Ricky Barnes Hiroshi Iwata Scott Pinckney
Daniel Berger Freddie Jacobson Ted Potter
Zac Blair Zach Johnson Dicky Pride
Jonas Blixt Matt Jones Jon Rahm
Steven Bowditch Sung Kang Adam Rainaud
Keegan Bradley Smylie Kaufman Chez Reavie
Scott Brown Jerry Kelly Patrick Reed
Bronson Burgoon Si Woo Kim Kyle Reifers
Angel Cabrera Michael Kim Wes Roach
Chad Campbell Whee Kim Patrick Rodgers
Miguel Angel Carballo Soren Kjeldsen Rory Sabbatini
Paul Casey Colt Knost Sam Saunders
Bud Cauley Russell Knox John Senden
Alex Cejka Brooks Koepka Robby Shelton
Greg Chalmers Jason Kokrak Webb Simpson
Kevin Chappell Kelly Kraft Vijay Singh
Chad Collins Matt Kuchar Heath Slocum
Erik Compton Martin Laird Cameron Smith
Ben Crane Andrew Landry Scott Stallings
Jon Curran Lucas Lee Kyle Stanley
Brendon de Jonge D.H. Lee Brendan Steele
Bryson DeChambeau Marc Leishman Shawn Stefani
Luke Donald Justin Leonard Brett Stegmaier
Jamie Donaldson Spencer Levin Darron Stiles
Ken Duke Luke List Kevin Streelman
Ernie Els Andrew Loupe Chris Stroud
Derek Ernst Jamie Lovemark Brian Stuard
Derek Fathauer Shane Lowry Daniel Summerhays
Tony Finau Will MacKenzie Hudson Swafford
Jim Furyk Hunter Mahan Vaughn Taylor
Robert Garrigus Peter Malnati Nick Taylor
Brian Gay Steve Marino Justin Thomas
Derek Gillespie Ben Martin Michael Thompson
Andres Gonzales Lee McCoy Brendon Todd
Retief Goosen George McNeill David Toms
Jason Gore Troy Merritt Tyrone Van Aswegen
Branden Grace Bryce Molder Dawie van der Walt
Luke Guthrie Francesco Molinari Camilo Villegas
Chesson Hadley Ryan Moore Johnson Wagner
Adam Hadwin Jordan Niebrugge Bubba Watson
James Hahn Seung-Yul Noh Boo Weekley
Brian Harman Henrik Norlander Steve Wheatcroft
Padraig Harrington Sean O’Hair Tim Wilkinson
Tyrrell Hatton Geoff Ogilvy Mark Wilson
Russell Henley Louis Oosthuizen Gary Woodland

