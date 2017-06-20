Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Travelers Championship Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The Travelers Championship purse is $6,800,000 for the 2017 tournament at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The winner of the 2017 Travelers Championship will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,188,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the Travelers Championship have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Russell Knox collected the winner’s check of $1,188,000.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

2017 Travelers Championship Prize Money

The Travelers Championship prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Travelers Championship money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

The post Travelers Championship Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.