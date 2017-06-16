Treason, mass MP suspension: Zambia’s democracy heading downhill – Civil society – africanews
|
africanews
|
Treason, mass MP suspension: Zambia's democracy heading downhill – Civil society
africanews
Months after the Catholic Church in Zambia decried what they said was dictatorial regime by the Edgar Lungu government, a coalition of civil society groups in the southern African country have arrived at the same conclusion. ADVERTISING. inRead …
Speaker Matibini is the wrong person to ask the 48 UPND MPs to resign
Amos Chanda Says Matibini Granted UPND MPs Their Wish
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!