Treat your dad this Father’s Day



In case it slipped your mind, Father’s Day is here again, the day that celebrates all the wonderful fathers around the world. It is also the perfect time to gift your father or a loving father you know such as your husband, brother, uncle or friend as a sign of appreciation.

The million dollar question, however, is always ‘what do I gift a man?’ If he is close to you, you should have some idea of what he is passionate about, so be sure to get a gift that’s true to the person you’re gifting; a gift that would blow his mind and make him appreciate you even more.

In any case, if you are in a fix, here are some ideas to guide you.

Shoes

Almost every man doesn’t mind a new pair of good shoes. It’s always a perfect gift to give. So you have a few hours to get his shoe size and get him a new brogue or outing shoes, or whichever one you think he needs to add to his shoe closet.

Cologne

He has to smell nice always, so you can invest in colognes, perfumes, and deodorants for him. Please go for quality perfumes that would leave a lasting effect on everything (him and his clothes inclusive).

Watches

Some men are not really into watches, so you have to be sure he loves them. Go for timeless pieces please! Men that like watches can never have enough. They’re like shoes really.

Grooming Kits

Grooming kits normally have trimmers, clippers, and other shaving presents and are very necessary for men, especially if yours keeps beards.

Agbada

Because Agbada is for all and sundry, men of different ages and sizes and all are welcome to become card-carrying members. All you need is a crisp looking agbada and you’re in.

Spa visit

If your father is the busy type, then maybe you should consider a visit to the spa. He sure would appreciate the soft massages and every other thing that comes with it. Look out for spas with Father’s Day discounts and enjoy some extra favours. Pamper your Dad with a free massage and facial at a top spa. It’s guaranteed to help him relax and feel good afterwards.

Cufflinks

He wears a lot of shirts to the office? Then gift him some really nice cufflinks. To earn more cool points, have a special message or inscription on it.

Shirts

How can he have new cufflinks without a new shirt? Accompany the cufflinks with new shirts and make him sparkle on Monday morning when he decides to show off his gifts.

Customized football jerseys

If he’s a football fan, then this is perfect! Get the team and player he loves, get his nickname and get a good jersey with these details inscribed on it.

Books

Daddy is a lover of books? There are so many good books presently and he would appreciate if you surprise him with one. If you can, get an autographed one and you can be sure he would treasure it forever.

A framed portrait

What’s more unique than a classy portrait of your Dad from an excellent artist? Usually, a photograph would suffice when making this – either as a painted art or pencil work.

A night out/Weekend getaway

Some dads just want a nice cold beer and cool music with you, you never can tell.

If you don’t have the time, a weekend getaway for dad and mum away from the routine of everyday living where they’ll be treated and waited on hand and foot by the hotel/resort staff could be just what dad needs to recharge his batteries and have him eternally grateful to you for the thoughtfulness, not forgetting the quality bonding time with mum as an added perk.

Gadgets

If he loves gadgets, you’re lucky as possibilities are endless. From flat screen TVs, video games to mobile phones and even cars, gadgets are always a hot favourite for males. So light up daddy’s day by getting him the gadget of his dreams.

Gym subscription/club membership

We all want our dads to be healthy and live long, so regular work-outs are a great way to keep fit, stay healthy and even make new friends. Improve dad’s health and social life by providing him at least 6 months subscription in a gym or possibly get him signed up in any of the good health/recreation clubs around.

