Trevor Noah Appears On Stephen Colbert’s Show And Compares Zuma And Trump

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

There aren’t many countries around the world that are envious of America and their presidential oopsie, but we have our own mess to deal with here at home.

Trevor Noah knows that, and he’s poked fun at Zuma to his Yankee audience before (HERE), but what similarities does he see between JZ and Trump?

Stephen Colbert was keen to find out when he hosted T-No on his own show, and from around the 5:30 mark you can see Trevor’s response:

You’ll trade us, Stephen? I think a few South Africans would take you up on that offer.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

