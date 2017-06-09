Trevor Noah Thinks This Comey-Trump Situation Is Batsh*t Crazy [Video]

We hear you, T-No.

Yesterday Americans gathered in front of their TVs, and at bars around the country, and watched fired FBI Director James Comey speak at the Senate hearing.

If you watched the post-match on CNN Trump’s name was further smeared, and if you flipped on Fox Donny D was completely exonerated.

That’s because it wasn’t really a home run for either team, and you can pick and choose quotes from Comey’s testimony to make various points.

I guess the most disappointing thing was that Comey refused to discuss certain issues, for fear that they might hinder current FBI investigations, but that doesn’t mean Trevor can’t have his fun.

Hit it:

A round of applause for the Donald for refusing to tweet, although it’s clear that they used Donald Trump Jr. as the mouthpiece.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

