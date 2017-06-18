Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trezeguet: Mbappe Must Prove Himself At Monaco

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

David Trezeguet believes Kylian Mbappe needs to prove himself at Monaco, before seeking an exit.

The teenage sensation impressed at Monaco last season and is the subject of a big money transfer to top European clubs.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

However, former France international and Juventus and Monaco star, insists it is too early for Mbappe to leave Monaco.

“In the semi-final, we played Monaco with Juventus, and we knew he is a player with a great future and that’s the most important thing,” he told reporters at a France Legends v Italy Legends exhibition game.

“He is aware of his qualities, he is aware he is just… 18 years old so he has a good opportunity at Monaco because it is a beautiful city, and a world-class academy.

“But everything goes fast in football. Monaco has known a special case with Anthony Martial going to Manchester [United].

“Of course, the economic part is important but I think with time things happen naturally.

“I think he still has to prove his qualities with Monaco, even if he will have the last word.”

The post Trezeguet: Mbappe Must Prove Himself At Monaco appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.