Trouble In Paradise? Uche Jombo removes husbands name from Instagram – Information Nigeria

Trouble In Paradise? Uche Jombo removes husbands name from Instagram
Nollywood Veteran Actress, Uche Jombo has just set tongues wagging, after she removed her Husband's Name From Her Instagram page. Pictured below is a snapshot of how the actress' Instagram page looked like before. The snapshot shows her …
I'm “officially taking my family off social media” – Uche JomboBellaNaija
Uche Jombo Changes Name On Instagram, Removes Husband's NameReports Afrique News

