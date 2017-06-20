Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trouble In Paradise? Uche Jombo removes husbands name from Instagram

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood Veteran Actress, Uche Jombo has just set tongues wagging, after she removed her Husband’s Name From Her Instagram page. Pictured below is a snapshot of how the actress’ Instagram page looked like before. The snapshot shows her Husband’s name boldly written. Uche Jombo-Rodriguez. ..But then, recent checks on her Instagram page shows that she …

The post Trouble In Paradise? Uche Jombo removes husbands name from Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.