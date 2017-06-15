Pages Navigation Menu

Trouble Within Davido’s Gang As Brother And Hypeman, Special ED Fight It Out

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Trouble seems to have reared it head once again within Nigerian singer, Davido’s group coming months after the singer called his crew members out for stealing from him. More recently, it looks like the singer’s brother, Adewale is involved in a bitter play with hypeman, Special ED. Both parties took to their social media pages…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

