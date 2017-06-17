Troubled Etisalat Nigeria ‘considering options’ – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Troubled Etisalat Nigeria 'considering options'
Premium Times
Hinting at its resolve to carry on without its majority shareholder, Mubadala Development Company Limited, Etisalat Nigeria management said on Friday its immediate focus was to reach a final resolution on the debt impasse with a consortium of banks …
Etisalat, banks talks deadlocked over $1.2b debt
