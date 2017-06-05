Trump accuses London Mayor of ‘pathetic excuse’ over attack statement

U.S. President Donald Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday of making a “pathetic excuse” over one of his comments in the wake of the attack that killed seven people in London.

Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to the attack that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!” Trump said in a Tweet.

MSM referred to mainstream media.

Trump had faced a barrage of criticism on Sunday over an earlier Tweet attacking Khan.

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to co-ordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police, including armed officers, on the streets.

The post Trump accuses London Mayor of ‘pathetic excuse’ over attack statement appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

