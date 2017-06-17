Trump family pays its first visit to Camp David

President Donald Trump left Saturday with his wife and young son to spend the weekend at Camp David for the first time.

Since taking power on January 20, Trump has spent most weekends at his resort estate Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

But this time, Trump, First Lady Melania and their 11-year-old son Barron embarked on the Marine One helicopter for the short trip to the official US presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland, according to pool reports from journalists traveling with them.

Trump wore an open-collar white shirt and waved as he walked across the White House grounds to the helicopter.

Melania was in a light blue dress and wore sunglasses on an overcast day. Barron was in football garb with knee-high red socks. The first family is scheduled to return to Washington late Sunday.

Trump’s trips to Florida aboard Air Force One have raised complaints among some Americans because of the cost and the disruption it causes for Palm Beach locals because of the enhanced security traveling with the president.

Camp David is best known for hosting secret Middle East talks that laid the groundwork for Israel and Egypt to sign a peace accord in 1979.

The residence has also been used by US presidents to receive visiting foreign leaders and host diplomatic talks.

