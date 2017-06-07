Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as next FBI director – Washington Post
Washington Post
Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as next FBI director
Washington Post
President Trump announced Wednesday that he would nominate Christopher A. Wray — a white-collar criminal defense attorney who led the Justice Department's Criminal Division during the George W. Bush administration — to serve as the next FBI director.
