Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as next FBI director – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in World


Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as next FBI director
President Trump announced Wednesday that he would nominate Christopher A. Wray — a white-collar criminal defense attorney who led the Justice Department's Criminal Division during the George W. Bush administration — to serve as the next FBI director.
